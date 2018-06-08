In a bizarre and tragic turn of events, a tree trimmer was attacked by wasps, fell 20 feet and died from his injuries, Jacksonville Beach police said. Joseph England, 57, was on a ladder at a home on 28th Avenue South Saturday when the wasps attacked and he fell. He died at Memorial Hospital Sunday.

“It’s a real shame that this had to take place and a man had to lose his life,” said Bart Blankenship, who does landscaping in the neighborhood.

England suffered several broken ribs, fractures to his elbow, back and wrist, and severe head trauma, police said.

The woman who lives in the home was on the property when the incident happened, according to the police report. She did not answer when First Coast News knocked on the door Monday.

England worked for Daddy and Girls tree service. Calls to the company were not returned.

