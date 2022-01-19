Tree house torn down in Orange park after several nuisance complaints

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook’s Facebook post says the tree house had been built and was being used as a haven for drug users and drug dealers.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A tree house was taken down along Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park after the clay county sheriff’s office says they received several nuisance complaints from the wooded area.

“It’s bad. People knew about it and I don’t know why they didn’t do anything about it sooner," said Orange Park neighbor Kristina Mendez.

A large tree house was torn down by a tree removal service in a wooded area along Blanding Boulevard.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook’s Facebook post says this comes after a deputy reached out to the property owner addressing a drug and nuisance complaint.

“It’s a little surprising it’s right under you every day you pass it but I don’t know. I kind of just mind my business," said Kenny Hutchinson Jr., who works at a business nearby called co owner of trap water.

Cook’s Facebook post says the tree house had been built and was being used as a haven for drug users and drug dealers.

Neighbors worry removing the tree house may have not been the best idea.

“Now that they’ve torn it down, I just think all they are going to do it relocate across the street. They are already doing it." said Mendez.