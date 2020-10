Doctors Lake Drive at Green Ridge Road is completely closed due to the tree being down across all travel lanes.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A tree fell in Orange Park Sunday, causing a road closure, according to the Orange Park Police Department.

The department said on Facebook at 4 p.m. that Doctors Lake Drive at Green Ridge Road is completely closed due to the tree being down across all travel lanes.

The department is urging drivers to use Moody Avenue as an alternate route.