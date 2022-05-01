Holidays are over, but travelers say flight delays continue

Travelers said the flight delays were between 20 minutes to an hour.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The holidays are over but there are still airline delays and cancellations nationwide.

On Wednesday, First Coast News went to Jacksonville International Airport to see what travelers may have been dealing with.

On Your Side's Briana Ray-Turner spoke with some people and it appears that cancellations weren’t a big issue, but delays were.

Travelers said the flight delays were between 20 minutes to an hour.

First Coast News spoke with Terri Schuman, who said she came to Jacksonville to see her family for the holidays, and she is going back to Michigan Wednesday. She was one of the many people who ran into an issue with delays.

Her flight was delayed by two hours, but she says everything worked out for the best.

“I do believe this morning my daughter got a text but it's fine it gave me a couple of extra hours to spend with her," said Terri Schuman.