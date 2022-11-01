Trash in small Westside neighborhood wasn't picked up for nearly a month

District 12's Randy White suggested his constituents e-mail him for assistance.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Jacksonville's westside, there is a small neighborhood that did not see a garbage truck for nearly a month. So much trash was piling up, neighbors reached out to First Coast News for answers.

Every bin the neighborhood on Derito Road was filled to the top on Monday. Richard Little expressed how he was fed up with the lack of service. He and his neighbors would re-bag trash that was rummaged. Shortly after, trash would be scattered on the ground.

"It's getting to be a nuisance," Little said. "It makes me feel like as a citizen of this city - like we don't exist, as if we're invisible."

Neighbors such as a Andy Ward said it was understandable if trash can't be picked up every week. However, it should not get to the point when it's been almost a month. He said if services were bi-weekly, it wouldn't be as big of a deal.

"Since [recycling] was suspended, we were still being picked up and then just recently, they're [waste crews] going right by our street and not even seeing us," Ward said.

First Coast News reached out to Councilman Randy White. The neighborhood on Derito Road is in his District 12. White's office suggested his constituents should send him an e-mail, so they can keep a record of all the complaints.