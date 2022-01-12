Local doctors think JU medical school will be massive benefit to Jacksonville

Jacksonville University expects to open its medical school in 2026.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a first of its kind institution for the city of Jacksonville. On Wednesday Jacksonville University announced that they are starting a four-year medical school in conjunction with LECOM, which is already the largest medical college in the country.

One day after the announcement local doctors are thrilled with the possibility of a medical school in Jacksonville.

"A four-year medical school has been something that we've worked hard on for a decade," said Jacksonville University President Tim Cost during Wednesday's announcement.

There has been incredible growth at Jacksonville University just within the past year. The school already announced that they're starting the city's only law school and now its first medical school. A medical school that will partner with nearly half a dozen local healthcare providers.

One of those providers is Brooks Rehabilitation. First Coast News spoke with Howard Weiss, D.O., who says that a medical school in Jacksonville will act as a pipeline for quality doctors to learn and stay in the area.



"If you go to medical school here you're going to do your 3rd and 4th year externships in local hospitals," said Dr. Weiss, "you'll have medical students who will be here for 4 years, if they're not from here they'll fall in love with the first coast, life is good here."

Aside from Brooks Rehab, some of those other hospitals where prospective med students will likely train are Baptist Health and Flagler Health, who are also partners with LECOM and Jacksonville University's medical school.

"It's amazing to have a town where everyone would come together to do this," said Dr. Weiss.

Helping the community was one of the central tenets of JU's decision to start the med school.

"We try to create things here at the university that reflect the needs," said Cost on Wednesday.

"As the population gets older we're going to need more primary care physicians," said Dr. Weiss.

Starting in 2026 those physicians will start class at Jacksonville University's medical school.

"To have one here locally is very meaningful for the people of Jacksonville," said Dr. Weiss.

A city that will have its own medical school for the first time in history.

Related Articles First 4-year medical school coming to Jacksonville