The intersection of Highway 99 and Highway 32 near Anguilla in Glynn County is closed due to a train derailment, according to the Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center's Facebook page.

Sgt. Brian Scott with the Glynn County Police Department said a CSX train had a couple of cars come off the rails near 381 Buffalo Rd.

The cars, which are still upright, caused two small fires from the sparks coming off the wheels. Those fires have been put out.

Scott said there were no injuries.

He said he isn't sure how long the intersection will be closed, but traffic will be detoured along Highway 32 or Highway 82.