Train derailment creates traffic, safety concerns for Waycross neighbors

WAYCROSS, Ga. — A train derailment shut down railroad crossings in Waycross, Georgia early Thursday morning, leading to traffic and safety concerns for people who live in the area.

According to Ware County Emergency Management, eight train cars carrying rocks turned over.

Crews are working to clear the derailment and the rocks it carried, which are scattered across the tracks.

Angela Flynn lives next to the railroad crossing at Carswell Ave. and Elizabeth St. with her family. She said they’ve never seen anything like this.

“We’re used to being stuck at the railroad anyway because the trains are always stopped on the track,” Flynn said, “but today is just real bad.”

ergency Management said there were no injuries, but they are warning drivers to avoid six closed crossings at Wacona Ave., Waring St., Blackshear Ave., Perham St., Carswell Ave. and Elizabeth St.

Crossings at State St. and Albany Ave. remain open.

The shut down re-routed Flynn’s drive to church.

“It does concern me because it’s real close and my concern was I just didn’t know if anything that was toxic on train,” Flynn said, “so I’m not sure what’s going on now.”

Her neighbor Jacqueline Taylor-Dixon said it’s concerning officials didn’t try harder to get the word out to people.

“We noticed that the railroad track is blocked off and everything,” Taylor-Dixon said, “but we didn’t get any information that anything was going on.”

She wants safety to be a higher priority.

“People could’ve got hurt,” Taylor-Dixon said. “The train could have kept on going and going over until it hit us. We could’ve been dead.”

In a statement, CSX said, “At approximately 5:49 a.m. this morning, a train derailed nine loaded rock cars near CSX Rice Yard in Waycross, GA. There were no injuries to the train crew, no hazardous materials involved and no danger to the public. Safety is CSX’s highest priority as we work to recover the derailed cars and fully restore the area. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.”