A woman is OK after the car she was driving was struck by a train in St. Augustine Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An East Coast Railway train traveling southbound crashed into the woman's 2013 Chrysler, which was stopped on King Estate Road at around 8:45 a.m., FHP said.

The Chrysler was going eastbound on Kings Estate Road when it stopped on the railroad tracks as the crossing arms were lowered.

The driver of the car got out of the vehicle before it was struck by the train.

After the crash, the Chrysler and the train came to a stop south of the collision.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was charged with failing to obey a signal, according to FHP.