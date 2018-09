A car crashed into a pole on SR 200 causing the road to close down in both directions around 1 p.m. on Monday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, there is no report on whether there were any injuries.

As of 2:30 p.m. both directions of SR. 200 were listed as being back open, according to Florida Highway Patrol's website.

BREAKING: Traffic stopped going to & from Fernandina Beach (A1A & Piney Island Drive) after vehicle appears to hit a power pole. Power lines down across A1A. @NCSO_FL & rescue on scene. 📸 courtesy of viewer. @FCN2go @Katie_Jeffries pic.twitter.com/HUtcJIccpD — Matthew Head (@matt8272) September 24, 2018

