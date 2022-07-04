Expect heavy traffic downtown this week - it's only getting busier.

It's a jam-packed week in downtown Jacksonville. With construction ongoing, traffic is going to be tricky.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thursday night begins a massive entertainment weekend in downtown Jacksonville with events for seemingly everyone. But with continued construction in the area, traffic could become an issue in the days to come.

On Thursday, Justin Bieber is performing at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are home all weekend. Then on Friday night Brothers Osborne plays at Daily's Place Amphitheater, while Joe Rogan performs at Vystar and once again the Shrimp have a home game. Saturday night, the Shrimp continue their homestand while UFC 273 comes to town.

With multiple events at multiple venues, along with rerouted traffic, event organizers say their best advice is to plan to arrive early.

"With all of the events and traffic it'll take some time," says Chad Johnson, Jaguars Sr. Vice President of Sales & Service. "There's a lot of construction in the surrounding properties of the sports complex and that affects traffic patterns and where people go. Daily's Place is a little different because parking is included with your Daily's Place ticket, so you'll have to show your ticket to the parking attendant and you won't have to pay for parking, where some other venues at the complex you do on those events."