JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Traffic is open 24 hours in Port of Brunswick for commercial vessels, according to an announcement made Saturday by St. Simons Sound Incident Unified Command.

The Unified Command, working with the Georgia Ports Authority [GPA], expanded traffic operations to 24 hours Thursday. Passing vessels will have to pass one at a time to ensure the safety of response crews still working to prepare for the removal of the Golden Ray cargo ship that has been overturned in the St. Simons Sound since Sept. 8.

“Reopening the Port of Brunswick to around-the-clock transit means greater flexibility for the shipping lines that call on Brunswick and more timely service for auto manufacturers and other cargo owners,” GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch said. “We want to thank the Coast Guard, the Brunswick Pilots and all of our partners who have worked tirelessly to bring us to this point.”

Traffic in Port of Brunswick became hindered when the Golden Ray cargo ship capsized in the St. Simons Sound, trapping 24 crew members on board for hours. The crew members were all rescued safely.

PHOTOS | Rescued crewmen from St. Simons Sound wreck receive fresh food, clothes Rescued crewmen from wrecked Golden Ray cargo ship in St. Simons enjoy a meal together after being trapped on board for over 30 hours. Rescued crewmen from the Golden Ray cargo ship heading to receive fresh food and clothes. Rescued crewmen from wrecked Golden Ray cargo ship are given fresh clothes after spendings hours trapped onboard.

RELATED: What's a cofferdam? It's an option to remove the Golden Ray from St. Simons Sound

RELATED: Crews bring in 6,000 tons of rock as areas around Golden Ray cargo ship erodes

RELATED: Golden Ray cargo ship to be disassembled in St. Simons Sound

RELATED: Golden Ray's pilot praised during Georgia Port Authority address