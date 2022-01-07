Traffic changes in Jacksonville Beach during 4th of July Celebration

JBPD wants the public to be aware of traffic changes during the 4th of July Fireworks Celebration.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is preparing for the City of Jacksonville Beach 4th of July Fireworks Celebration.

Police say there is specific information regarding the event that will help everyone enjoy the event safely.

JBPD would like to remind the public that if you "if you see something, say something”. It's encouraging people to report suspicious activity to the police.

Additionally, JBPD wants the public to be aware of traffic changes during the event.

Certain travel routes will be limited or blocked entirely to aid in the consistent flow of traffic after 5 p.m.

Here is a list of those traffic changes:

SR A1A will have several turning lanes blocked to aid in the northern and southern flow of traffic

Beach Boulevard will have limitations at different intersections to aid in the westerly flow of traffic

Pedestrians are strongly encouraged to only cross at properly marked pedestrian crossings

The main travel route for northbound and southbound traffic along the three beach communities will be SR A1A. A secondary route will be Penman Road to Florida, and then to Mayport Road

The main travel routes westbound will be J. Turner Butler Boulevard, Beach Boulevard, and Atlantic Boulevard. A secondary route for westbound traffic will be Wonderwood Drive

JBPD says the fireworks show will require a beach closure from 5th Avenue North to 3rd Avenue North.