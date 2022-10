JFRD says expect heavy delays in the area as multiple lanes are blocked.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child is in critical condition following a crash on J. Turner Butler Boulevard eastbound, just after Kernan, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Officials say the crash happened before 7:56 p.m. and involves a car versus a pedestrian.

At this time it's unknown if the child was the pedestrian or was inside a vehicle.

