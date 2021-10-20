TRAFFIC: Crash backing up traffic on Southside Connector at Regency Square Blvd.

JFRD rescued two people who were trapped in the vehicles and transported them to the hospital with serious injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple people are injured after a two-vehicle crash on the Southside Connector at Regency Square Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department rescued two people who were trapped in the vehicles and transported them to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is currently causing a major traffic backup on the Southside Connector near Regency Square Blvd.

Drivers can expect delays and are urged to use caution as the road remains blocked.