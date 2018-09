A tractor-trailer jackknifed Sunday on I-95 Southbound at Lem Turner Road, according to a traffic alert issued by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Traffic alert....I95 southbound at Lem Turner....a tractor trailer has jackknifed ....the Hazmat team has been sent because of fuel leak....expect delays. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) September 2, 2018

The incident has resulted in a fuel leak and hazmat has been called to the scene.

Drivers can expect delays but roadways should be reopened soon, says JFRD.

I-95 southbound near Lem Turner Rd. (Duval Co.) shut down due to overturned tractor trailer. Fuel spill currently being addressed. No injuries to driver. Traffic being diverted. Multiple crews on scene and vehicle is being removed. Should have roadway back open soon. pic.twitter.com/YGvSjYzDAy — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) September 2, 2018

FCN has a crew on their way to the scene.

© 2018 WTLV