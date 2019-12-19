One person is reportedly dead at a Baldwin truck stop Thursday morning, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told First Coast News.

JFRD said the person died because of a shooting, but couldn't confirm if the shooting happened at the Pilot gas station at US-301 and Interstate 10. They also said two people injured.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene at the gas station and police tape is surrounding the semi-truck area.

Interstate 10 is closed in both directions because of police activity on the freeway. Drivers are being re-routed to State Road 23.

A truck driver, who didn't want to be identified, said he heard an argument ensue between two drivers. He said he then saw another one on the ground and heard two shots.