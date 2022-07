Backups are stretching for miles in both directions, according to live traffic maps.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A crash involving an overturned semi-truck on I-95 southbound near the Florida Welcome Center has blocked all lanes, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The live traffic map indicates there may be multiple crashes in the same area, contributing to the delays.

There are considerable delays on SR-17 as well.