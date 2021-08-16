'Be careful': Toxic algae poses health risks with coming rains

Far from helping the health of the St. Johns River, heavy rains can create serious pollution problems.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “What is normal anymore?”

Dr. Quinton White asked the question not expecting an answer, knowing there isn’t one. Like all scientists, the biology professor and executive director of the Marine Science Research Institute at Jacksonville University must process the accelerating realities of climate change while they are happening. Excessive rains are just one variable.

As Tropical Storm Fred moves over the Panhandle, it’s expected to dump another 2-4 inches of rain on the First Coast. That’s on top of the almost 5 inches we’ve had this month, far higher than “normal” August rainfall of around three and a half inches.

Some might think the freshwater influx helps local waterways like the St. Johns River and its tributaries. But that abundant fresh water actually creates serious pollution problems and is likely to exacerbate recent toxic algae blooms.

“When we get a lot of rain like this, what happens is it washes a lot of stuff into the river,” White said.

Not just plastics, pesticides or pollutants, but nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus – the preferred diet of the toxic algae Microcystis.

Earlier this month, the state health department issued a warning about toxic algae blooms in local tributaries. Blooms are not uncommon further south, closer to the north-flowing St. Johns’ freshwater roots. But recent rains have pushed the saltwater-infused section -- and the algae -- north.

“This particular algae does not tolerate saltwater well,” White explained. “We're actually seeing the algae here in our St. John's right off our dock [at JU].”

“It’s simple,” said JU Adjunct Professor and biologist Gerry Pinto, who’s studied local waterways for more than two decades. “You just have a lot of freshwater, this algae is a freshwater algae, you have high temperatures and you have a lot of nutrients washing in to feed the algae.”

Nutrients come from leaky septic tanks, fertilizers, but also from sewage sludge, which is converted into pellets called “biosolids” and spread over land. Biosolids are banned in South Florida because of the damage they did to local waterways, so that region now trucks tons of converted sludge annually for disposal in the St. Johns River Basin.

“That's an issue that we're worried about in the St. Johns River because we have a lot more of South Florida's biosolids being transported and placed in our river basin,” said Pinto. “There's a potential for when there's heavy rains for that to wash into the river, in increasing amounts.”

Excessive algae growth can lead to fish kills, but even at low concentrations, it can be harmful to human health.

“It can cause respiratory problems, it can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, it can also cause long term health problems are some potential liver damage,” White said. “People need to be careful around the St. Johns right now. Be careful with your pets in the water. Be careful if you're playing in the water. You don't want to drink this water or get it in your mouth in any way.”

And if you are fishing, White suggested to make sure the fish is well cleaned and fillet to remove any trace of the toxins.