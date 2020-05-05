JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The St. Johns Town Center, which has become the most popular place for shoppers in Northeast Florida, is now open for business.

It is day two of the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and it appears that it may be a while before the shopping center is buzzing with the kind of activity it once enjoyed before the pandemic.

The management of the Markets at Town Center said day one was off to a good start.

"We have about 50% of our tenants or more that are open for business and they all reported they had a good day yesterday," said Helen Ciesla, the property manager of the company that manages the Markets at Town Center. "They said they were slammed."

While foot traffic is up, she said some tenants are being cautious.

"Several tenants are advising it is a wait and see, they want to see how consumers respond," she said.

So, she said they are delaying their re-opening for at least another week.

"Nordstrom Rack, Ulta, REI, they've all chosen to wait." said Ciesla. "We hope that their opening occurs next week."

During the shutdown, most of the restaurants like Coopers Hawk and Bento closed their dining room and did take out only.

Bento has now re-opened its dining room, albeit reduced seating, so they have expanded the use of their patio.

"I think that will be the big adjustments for some of the restaurants; they are choosing to add patio seating," she said.

Sprouts remained open and continues to thrive. All of its employees, however, are wearing masks and gloves.

Ciesla said while it is not required, consumers can expect, not only more patio seating, but more and more restaurant servers wearing masks and gloves.

"It is a recommendation but not a requirement but I think the majority of restaurants you will see be seeing them wearing masks," she said.

The state-imposed condition for these businesses in order to reopen have to keep capacity to 25 percent.

"Retailers will monitor how many people are in their stores," she said. "Several will have lines outside that cue up the customers."

This means there might waiting in lines at some of the popular stores.

Everyone wants to get back to normal, but there is a clear indication that they want to do it slowly and as safely as possible, she said.

Throughout the shopping center, there are huge signs reminding shoppers to practice social distancing to minimize the spread of the virus.

