Touting Jacksonville as city making progress in combatting COVID-19, HHS secretary urges country to reopen

"We have the conditions now where we can get our economy up and running and get out in society again,” he told First Coast News.



Azar toured the federal testing site at TIAA Bank Field, getting a look at the process, which he described as 'incredible.' More than 13,000 tests have been performed since the site opened near the end of March.



"You see them driving up. You see them getting evaluated, getting swabbed and for the healthcare workers, if they need it getting he antibodies, the blood draw for that testing,” he said.



Azar also highlighted the need to reopen the country, including churches and other places of worship. President Donald Trump urged governors to allow for in-person services to resume this weekend.