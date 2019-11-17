JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The message resonating from organizers and participants in the Tour de Cure was a simple one: it is possible to live a healthy and happy life with diabetes.

"It doesn't have to stop you," volunteer Falyn Shilts said.

Shilts is just one of the many people involved with putting the event together. With her fourth child on the way, Shilts said she is an example of managing diabetes and living a normal life.

"My doctor, she's like, 'You don't look like you're type 1 diabetic. Your baby's not big, you're healthy, you're active,'" Shilts said. "So I'm just really passionate about sharing with others and helping the community."

Around 500 riders signed up for the Tour de Cure, and many showed out for the annual ride Saturday despite the cold weather.

Prior to the start of the ride and run, participants had already raised more than $400,000 to go toward the American Diabetes Association or ADA.

Many riders, like Florida Blue team-member Tony Kuczewski, had trained for weeks or even months. Riders would take on 18, 54 or 81-mile rides.

Kuczewski rode for his son A.J., who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 21.

"When he was diagnosed, his mom and I thought 'Hey we can manage this,'" Kuczewski said. "And we're finding out it's a horrible disease."

A.J., who is now 25 years old, was medically discharged from the U.S. Navy due to health complications from diabetes. Now, Kuczewski said A.J. has worked to manage it.

"I think if we caught it earlier then we wouldn't have the heart problems or the neuropathy. They said he's young so maybe he'll get out of that, but it's still scary that's something that he may live with the rest of his life," Kuczewski said.

On its website, the ADA provides helpful advice for people who may have just been diagnosed with type 1 or type 2 diabetes. For type 1 diabetics, the ADA suggests:

Learning about whether an insulin pump would be helpful.

Keeping a close eye on your blood sugar.

For type 2 diabetics, the ADA notes the importance of keeping up with medicine and working with your doctor, pharmacist or diabetes educator to answer questions.

Attendees stressed the importance of maintaining a healthy diet and lifestyle in order to manage diabetes.

Kuczewski said it is common for teens going to college to stop managing their diabetes, making the role of a parent even more vital.

"You really need to learn all you can about it and how to manage it and help your kids," Kuczewski said. "When you're young and invincible, you need that encouragement from the parents."

If you want to get involved with the ADA, click here to visit their website.