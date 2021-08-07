List: 3 confirmed tornados on the First Coast in the wake of Tropical Storm Elsa

The tornados caused injuries to at least 10 people and are responsible for a considerable amount of destruction to buildings and trees.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Elsa brought widespread damage to the First Coast on Wednesday which involved three confirmed tornados.

The tornados caused injuries to at least 10 people and are responsible for a considerable amount of destruction to buildings.

Here tornados that have been confirmed so far along the First Coast. This list will be updated if more are identified.

Duval County:

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado struck part of Southside Jacksonville.

Thursday morning, a storm survey team in Duval County preliminarily assigned an EF-1 rating to the tornado that moved across Philips Highway just west of I-95 Wednesday afternoon. That means the tornado's winds were between 86 and 110 miles per hour.

Most of the damage surveyed thus far has been along Bowendale Avenue but it appears that nearby areas were also impacted.

The head of school at University Christian says the campus is closed Thursday due to loss of power and downed lines.

Several First Coast viewers captured video of the possible tornado.

Camden County:

At least 10 people were injured after a tornado struck at RV park at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Camden County.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado to be an EF2.

On Thursday morning, a spokesperson for the base said nine people were taken to the hospital with injuries. Around four people were hurt, but were not transported.

A dozen RVs were damaged or destroyed, the spokesperson said. The park has a mix of vacationers and people living there as an extended-stay area.

The major point, Navy Capt. Chester Parks said, is that no one was killed.

Cell phone video from Sergio Rodriguez shows the aftermath. RVs were flipped and damaged SUVs litter the Eagle Hammock RV park.

Columbia Co:

NWS confirmed that an EF0 tornado touched down in Columbia County on Wednesday morning. One woman's home was damaged with her children inside.

Cameron Robertson tells First Coast News that she believes she saw a tornado rip through her neighborhood near Raven Lane early on Wednesday morning around 6 a.m.

She describes it as something out of a movie, telling a reporter that she opened her back door after she felt her house begin to shake. She saw what appeared to be a tornado and quickly got all of her children to safety.

"Got all the kids," Robertson said. "I took them to the pantry because there was no windows in there. I didn't want the kids to get hurt, that was my main concern."

Also in Columbia County, a tree fell on a house near SR-47 and SW Thrasher Lane due to high winds.

A Columbia County family is hoping to reunite with their dog, who is now missing after a tornado touched down near their home in Lake City.