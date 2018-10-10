The Clay County Sheriff's Office confirmed a tornado has touched down in western Clay County, related to outer bands of Hurricane Michael.

First Coast News viewer Alison Shuford shared this photo of a tornado touching down in Lake Brooklyn in Keystone Heights near Starke.

No damage has been reported as of yet.

The National Weather Service was given a photo of the tornado in Western Clay County.

A citizen gave this photo to one of our local emergency managers of the tornado on the ground in western Clay county moving north at 35 mph. pic.twitter.com/VWKJ2Oc8BO — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) October 10, 2018

First Coast News crews are covering Hurricane Michael from the Panhandle to the First Coast. For the latest information from the storm zone and the First Coast News Storm Experts, go to our Hurricane Michael Live Blog.

