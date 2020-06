The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down at 3:35 p.m.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A tornado touched down in southern Columbia County Sunday afternoon as the First Coast receives heavy wind and rain as Tropical Storm Cristobal moves toward Louisiana.

The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down at 3:35 p.m.

One Lake City resident tweeted a video showing trees and posts knocked down by the tornado along State Road 47 just south of Interstate 75.