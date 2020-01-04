JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An EF0 tornado caused a power outage in Duval County and uprooted trees in both Clay and Suwannee counties Tuesday evening.

A tornado warning was issued for Duval and St. Johns counties at around 7 p.m. and lasted through 7:45 p.m.

Just after 8:30 p.m., Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted that the tornado caused some outages in the city, but that residents were OK.

In Clay County, a Middleburg man named Tracy Rigdon shared a video of a large tree that toppled over.

"Yeah we had a little issue," said the person filming the tree. "Had a little tree that fell down in a very brief storm, but it turns out -- not such a brief tree."

In St. Johns County, the National Weather Service reported the tornado downed trees in Mickler's Landing while, in Orange Park, a viewer shared with First Coast News photos of uprooted trees near Lakeside.

PHOTOS: Tornado uproots trees in Orange Park, Lakeside area An EF0 tornado took down trees in Orange Park. An EF0 tornado took down trees in Orange Park. An EF0 tornado took down trees in Orange Park.

In Suwannee County, a tornado touched down in the area of County Road 252 and County Road 349, according to the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office. No one was hurt, but the sheriff's office said there was extensive damage to several chicken houses and one residence.