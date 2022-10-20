'This is really exciting news': Tony Khan looking forward to father's future in Neptune Beach

Tony Khan says he doesn't have a direct role in his father's development plans but hinted his dad isn't done at the beaches.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguar Owner Shad Khan has focused much of his development energy on Downtown Jacksonville.

So it came as a bit of a surprise last week when he announced plans to buy a beaches area staple, the Lemon Bar.

"This is really exciting news that he made this investment," said Tony Khan, All-Elite Wrestling President.

Shad Khan recently bought the Lemon Bar, Seahorse Oceanfront Inn and other nearby properties.

"That beach is going to have his presence and what he's going to do for that community like he's done for a lot of other communities and built-up infrastructure here and overseas all over the world it's great news for beach residents," Tony Khan said. "It's going to be great and for us, it's going to be awesome."

This as Shad Khan continues to build Downtown Jacksonville with a Four Seasons Hotel and Shipyards development on the horizon.

Big picture plans that fit into Tony Khan's long-term scope.