Flags at Florida Capitol to fly at half staff Thursday for Tommy Hazouri

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As tributes and honors continue to pour in locally for the late Tommy Hazouri, the State of Florida will also pay tribute to his passing.

The Office of Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that flags at the State Capitol will fly at half staff Thursday in honor of the former Florida state representative.

Hazouri, who died on Sept. 11, represented Duval County in the Florida House of Representatives for more than a decade between 1974 until 1986.

While in the legislature, he served as chair of the Education K-12, Personnel & Collective Bargaining, and Retirement, Personnel & Collective Bargaining Committees. He also was appointed by then-Gov. Lawton Chiles to the Florida Ethics Commission and chaired the Sheriff's Mental Health and Crisis Episodes Task Force.

Following his service in Tallahassee, Hazouri focused on the local level, serving as mayor in 1987 and later as a school board member and city councilman.