Tolls and penalties to be enforced for I-295 Managed Lanes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation said starting Monday, May 23, motorists will see a $0.50 toll for use of the Managed Lanes during peak hours.

A news release from FDOT said vehicles without a SunPass or interoperable transponder who choose to use the Managed Lanes will face a $25 toll violation as TOLL-BY-PLATE is not accepted in the Managed Lanes.

The Florida Department of Transportation completed calibration of tolling facilities along the I-295 East Beltway Managed Lanes, the news release stated.

The I-295 Managed Lanes are operating in “time of day” tolling, which means tolls will only be charged during peak travel times, the news release continued. Peak travel times along this corridor of I-295 are from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

During non-peak hours, tolls are not collected, and violations for users without a transponder are waived. Motorists who may use the lanes during peak hours are encouraged to obtain a SunPass or another interoperable transponder to avoid the toll violation, according to the news release.