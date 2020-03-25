JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are asking for help identifying a toddler found on Jacksonville's Southside Wednesday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted a picture of the "tender-aged child," saying they located him in the area of 2300 St. Johns Bluff Road South. In the photo, the boy is wearing a blue onesie, blue socks and a diaper.

Police said they have not been able to identify his parents.

If you have any information about who he his or who his parents are, you are asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

JSO said they found a child Wednesday in the St. Johns Bluff Road area.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office