Coyote or dog? DNA results for the adorable Dallas pup 'Toast' are in.

Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report when Toast was getting her DNA test done.

"Toast" might be the most popular pup in the metroplex.

She was found huddled next to a dumpster in southern Dallas by DPD officers on patrol. The rumors started swirling about whether or not she may actually be a coyote as opposed to a domestic dog.

A DNA test was done to see if she was a coyote or a dog. Dallas Animal Services officer Jacqui Sutherland – who predicted Toast was an Australian cattle dog mix – told WFAA the results of the test would take 10 to 14 days to determine the puppy's genetic makeup.

Well, the results are in.

Toast is German Shepherd-Siberian Husky-Australian Cattle Dog mix!

The DNA test came back with the following results:

42% German Shepherd

38.6% Siberian Husky

19.4% Australian Cattle Dog

Since Toast was proven to to be an all-domestic dog, she'll be available for adoption. Dallas Animal Services is expected to release the adoption plans soon. We'll update this story when that information becomes available.

