Here's what the new JSO cruisers look like

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is rolling out new cruisers. Sheriff T.K. unveiled the new look of the vehicle during a recent town hall saying, "These vehicles both in form and function evidence the modern forward-facing image of this agency." Water said the new vehicles will not incur additional taxpayer dollars or take existing funds from his budget. "Effective immediately, we will start integrating these new vehicles into our fleet," Water said.