Here's what the new JSO cruisers look like

Hopefully, you don't have one pulling up behind you anytime soon. But if you do, you may not recognize it as JSO. The new cruisers have a completely different look.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is rolling out new cruisers. Sheriff T.K. unveiled the new look of the vehicle during a recent town hall saying, "These vehicles both in form and function evidence the modern forward-facing image of this agency." Water said the new vehicles will not incur additional taxpayer dollars or take existing funds from his budget. "Effective immediately, we will start integrating these new vehicles into our fleet," Water said.

Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said "effective immediately" his office will begin deploying these new cruisers.
Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
On the left is an example of JSO's current vehicle. On the right is the vehicle that will soon be hitting the streets of Jacksonville.

