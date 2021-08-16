T.K. Waters announces run for Jacksonville Sheriff

Waters has served in multiple positions on Sheriff Williams’ command staff during the Sheriff’s two terms in office, culminating in his current role as chief of investigations for JSO.



Waters offered the following statement on his candidacy:



“I am running to be the next Jacksonville Sheriff because I have devoted my professional life to improving this city and serving the people who call it home. I want to build on the successful initiatives our office is currently pursuing and enhance our commitment to a service and partnership mentality with the community.