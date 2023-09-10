Stories of Service: T.J. Mackin

T.J. Mackin is an Air Force veteran who currently serves as a member of Mayport Fire and Emergency Services.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They are the force that protects the force that protects us. Naval Station Mayport has its own fire and emergency services, and they're ready to answer any call that comes to their station.

When a call comes in it's all hands on deck for Mayport Fire and Emergency Services.

"Because we have ships, we have structure, we have hazmat, the airfield, it gives us more tasks," said T.J. Mackin. "Definitely makes it a challenge because it's tough to master certain things."

Mackin is a firefighter and EMT with the department. He's also an Air Force veteran and fell in love with the idea of being a firefighter while in the Air Force.

"I was sick of being in front of the computer all the time," said Mackin, "before joining the Air Force I wanted something away from computers, firefighter was perfect, loved doing the physical aspects of it and fell in love with it."

Not only is it something that he enjoys, Mackin excels at his job and was honored at a gala last month. "We have 47 people here and you can pick anyone for it and they would be just as deserving of it as me, kind of recognition for our department as a whole."

And the effective and efficient way in which Mayport Fire and Emergency Services operates is being noticed.

"We're known throughout the Navy and I'd love us to be known outside of just military department," said Mackin, "when we're at these big conferences where city guys go, that they know Mayport is the premier shipboard firefighting department in the country, that's the ultimate goal."

And if they reach that goal then that means sailors at Mayport will be all the more safe.