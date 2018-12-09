The Humane Society has created a disaster preparedness checklist for families fleeing Florence with their pets.

Their checklist includes a kit all families with pets should have in the event of a weather-related catastrophe.

Families should include the following in their kit, according to the Humane Society:

Food and water for at least five days for each pet as well as bowls and a manual can opener if packing canned food

Medications for at least five days and all medical records, including vaccination history. All should be stored in a waterproof container or stored digitally on a flash drive or online.

Collar(s) with tags for identification. Microchipping would be ideal as collars can be easily removed.

Pet first aid kit.

Litter box with extra liter and a scoop.

Sturdy leashes, harnesses and carriers to transport pets safely.

Current photos of you with your pets and descriptions of your animals.

Comfort items, which may include a pet bed or a special toy, to reduce stress.

Written information about your pets' feeding schedules, medical conditions and behavior issues along with the name and number of your veterinarian. This information can also be kept digitally.

Other useful items include:

Newspapers

Paper towels

Plastic trash bags

Grooming items

Household bleach

Safety tips for your furry (or scaly or feathery) friends courtesy of the Humane Society:

If it isn’t safe for you, it isn’t safe for your pet.

Never assume your pets will be allowed at an emergency shelter. Instead, call your local office of emergency management ahead of the storm to inquire about pet-friendly shelters in your area.

Keep a list of hotels and motels that accept pets within a 100-mile radius of your home. During potentially catastrophic weather events, local hotels will fill quickly and may not be available, so make arrangements with friends or relatives in advance to ensure that you and your pets can seek shelter in their home if needed.

Know the requirements of your kennel or veterinarian's office for pet boarding in the event that you can't shelter together.

As a last resort, connect with your local animal shelter to see if they'll offer temporary boarding during the hurricane. Keep in mind that they too could be impacted by the disaster and unavailable to house animals.

Have a plan in place for when you are out of town or cannot get home to your pet when a disaster strikes. Find a trusted neighbor, friend or family member and give them a spare key. Ensure that they know your pets feeding and medication schedule, and if using a pet sitting service, find out ahead of time if they will be able to help in the event of an emergency. If you stay home, do it safely. If you and your pet must wait out the hurricane at home, identify a safe area of your home where you can all stay together.

Close off or eliminate unsafe hiding spaces where your frightened pets could hide. Move dangerous items such as tools or toxic products that have been stored in the area.

Bring your pets indoors as soon as local authorities say trouble is near.

Dogs should be on leashes and cats in carriers, and both should have identification. Emergency supplies should go in a designated safe room and should including your pet's crate and supplies.

Have any medications and a supply of pet food and water inside watertight containers, along with your other emergency supplies.

If there is an open fireplace, vent, pet door or similar opening in the house, close it off with plastic sheeting and strong tape. Listen to the radio periodically, and do not come out until you know it's safe.

