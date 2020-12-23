Tips to help your older loved ones deal with isolation, loneliness during the holidays amid COVID-19

A new study shows 43% of the older population feels lonely or isolated this year, and 51% of those say the coronavirus pandemic has made it worse.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A new study shows more than a quarter of people over the age of 65 who are living independently feel socially isolated.

Those feelings of loneliness and isolation can be even worse this holiday season as COVID-19 keeps many families from face-to-face celebrations. Experts have some tips on what you can do to stay connected.

Many of us enjoyed large gatherings of family, friends, opening presents, and eating good food during the holiday season, but the coronavirus pandemic has changed that.

“Protecting older adults against COVID but potentially increasing greater risk by preventing socialization is real," said Dr. Carla Perissinotto, a Geriatrician and professor at the University of California.

Perissinotto recently held a study, which showed 43% of the older population feels lonely or isolated this year, and 51% of those say the coronavirus pandemic has made it worse.

“It has been devastating across the board," said Michele Sanchez, the integrative memory enhancement program manager for the St. Johns County Council on Aging. “We had seniors who were active in the community, coming to the senior center, taking classes, and then suddenly all of that stopped.”

Sanchez says there's no quick fix, but some suggestions for staying connected with your older family members include phone calls and video chats, socially-distanced outdoor gatherings, sending cards and letters, and talking about feelings and mental health.

Sanchez says you can do things to make Zoom holiday celebrations special for your older loved ones. You can sing, talk, or even open presents.

“You can share memories," Sanchez said. "There’s all kinds of fun YouTube videos that you can pull up like old Bing Crosby songs and things like that to stimulate conversation.”

Another tip is to encourage your loved one to become a part of their community.

“We do Zoom classes, and we are presenting doing a holiday cheer zoom class, and that’s every Wednesday," Sanchez said.

Click here for more information on programs with the St. Johns County Council on Aging.