Blasting into space is enough to send even a seasoned astronaut's heart racing.

"It's such an amazing experience it's hard to put into words," said Brent Jett, a former astronaut.

Jett blasted into space on four heart-pounding missions.

"Being able to float and work in zero gravity and have amazing views of the earth -- it's a real privilege,” Jett said.

Years later, feet firmly on the ground, he noticed his heart racing for a much different reason -- atrial fibrillation.

Jett noticed the irregular heartbeat about two years ago while living in Houston.

He went to his doctor there, but by the time he arrived, his heart rate was back to normal, leaving doctors without answers.

"It's hard to diagnose what you can't see," Jett said.

Jett took his health into his own hands and bought a Kardia device, a portable piece of technology that works as a miniature EKG.

From the device, he then sent results to NASA doctors, who told him he had atrial fibrillation. It’s commonly called Afib for short, and it’s a leading cause of stroke.

He now has it under control with doctor Anthony Magnano at St. Vincent's Atrial Fibrillation Institute.

Dr. Magnano says the technology to monitor the heart is becoming less expensive and less invasive. Some are wearable devices like smartwatches or injectable monitors smaller than a pill.

Regardless of the type of device, Dr. Magnano says doctors need the data to save lives.

“We need to diagnose the atrial fibrillation in order to protect these patients," Magnano said.

Jett says the best way to stay heart healthy is to protect yourself.

“Listen to your body,” Jett said. “Take care of it.”

Simple advice that's advice that's out of this world.

