BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A tiny house community for the homeless is expected to break ground this year in Brunswick, Georgia.

“We feel like each person deserves a chance," Anne Stembler said.

She's the founder of the non-profit Hand in Hand of Glynn, Inc. which is working to provide permanent housing for 60 homeless people.

The former home of Altama Presbyterian Church, and the four acres it sits on, will become a tiny house community.

“People are homeless for a lot of different reasons and once they are on the streets, whatever that reason, is compounded by more reasons," Stembler said. "It’s hard to break the cycle."

The tiny homes will be about 240 square feet. They will feature a kitchen, bathroom and sleeping space. Donations have paid for the first phase, which includes 16 homes. The church will be converted into a community room with financial, medical and other services.

“You hope that they will be able to get back to a life that is supportive and functioning," Stembler said.

She's worked on finding the right location for months and believes businesses near Glynn Isles Parkway could provide entry-level work for those living in the tiny home community. She’s hoping the tiny house concept becomes a bigger trend across the country.

“Maybe take it somewhere else that has the need, but, we will already have the concept," Stembler said.

For more information on the tiny house plans, you can email Hand in Hand at info@handinhandofglynn.org.