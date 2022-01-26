Tiny homes provide safe place for women who are in the process of healing

The Villages of Hope is a nonprofit organization is helping women who want a life free from trafficking, prostitution and addiction.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Villages of Hope are making it their mission to provide a safe place for women who are looking for a life free from trafficking, prostitution and addiction.

Carla Sweeny, co-founder of the Villages of Hope, says she and her business partner saw the need for housing for women who are survivors of trafficking, so they came up with the idea of a tiny home community.

“The tiny homes will hold two women very comfortably in their own space, the program is an 18 month to 24 month program," said Sweeny.

There will be three phases: rest, restore, and reconnect.

“When the girls are out there on the streets and everything that they do and everything that they experience you know it does wear them out physically, emotionally, and mentally," said Sweeny.

Sweeny says they hope to serve up to 32 women on the property.

Brittany Wilkes works closely with Sweeny. She says in the past she went to rehab for drug addiction, and she believes Villages of Hope will be beneficial for the community.

“You just want to have a safe place to lay your head at night and everything, and be surrounded by women who love you. On the streets, you don’t really get that it’s about what people can get out of you," said Wilkes.

Sweeny says the enrollment process will include an application and assessment.

She says in a couple months, the organization will be starting the program with just two women.

“Once that is complete, we’ll go back out and raise funds for the second tiny home and get it constructed and get another two women," said Sweeny.