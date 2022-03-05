Tina Wilson named permanent principal of Douglas Anderson

"After a review of all qualifications and a recent forum held for the finalists, Ms. Wilson was selected for the position," said the district in an email.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After conducting a national search, the Duval County School District has chosen Tina Wilson as the new permanent principal of Douglas Anderson.

The district says that Wilson served as principal of the school while also being one of 16 candidates for the permanent role. Going through a rigorous evaluation process, the district says she emerged recently as one of four finalists.

"Ms. Wilson has done an exceptional job leading the school these last few months, and we know she will continue providing amazing leadership for our students and the DA school community."