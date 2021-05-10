Watch Live: 14-year-old boy arrested for 2nd degree murder in death of 13-year-old girl found in St. Johns County

At this time, here's what we know about the timeline of her disappearance.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a suspect in the death of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found Sunday evening.

Aiden Fucci, 14, was arrested on second degree murder charges in the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, who was reported missing early Sunday morning.

The suspect and the victim went to school together, but the sheriff's office would not say whether they were classmates. Investigators said there are lots of witnesses they are interviewing, but only one suspect in custody.

A resident who lived in the area found the body around 6 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said there is no further threat after the arrest in this particular case.

Here's what we know about the timeline of Tristyn Bailey's disappearance.

TIMELINE:

Sunday, 1:15 a.m. : Tristyn Bailey was last seen at the Durbin Amenity Center.

: Tristyn Bailey was last seen at the Durbin Amenity Center. Sunday, 10 a.m.: She was reported missing to authorities and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement joins search efforts.

She was reported missing to authorities and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement joins search efforts. Sunday 4:49 p.m.: A Florida Missing Child Alert is issued. Neighbors, teammates, and deputies search for the teen all day

A Florida Missing Child Alert is issued. Neighbors, teammates, and deputies search for the teen all day Sunday, 6 p.m. : The sheriff's office calls off the search.

: The sheriff's office calls off the search. Sunday, 8 p.m.: Sheriff's Office hosts a news conference to give the update that the body of Tristyn Bailey is believed to have been found.

Sheriff's Office hosts a news conference to give the update that the body of Tristyn Bailey is believed to have been found. Sunday, 9 p.m.: Family of Tristyn Bailey asks for privacy

Monday, 8:30 p.m. the public is invited to South Durbin Amenities Center for a candlelight vigil

First Coast News has also confirmed that grief counselors will be available Monday at the school Bailey attended, Patriot Oaks Academy.

A close friend who cheers with Bailey says she talked with her Saturday night on Snapchat at around 10 p.m. "She's a really good athlete and she's strong and I'm just heartbroken."