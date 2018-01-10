ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- It took heavy machinery to remove a time capsule from Memorial Park in Jacksonville last week.

It took steady hands to pull out what was inside the box Monday.

"It's tedious and fragile and slow moving," Jason Titcomb said. He is the Chief Curator at the St. Augustine Lighthouse.

When the Memorial Park Association pulled the box from the earth, they expected it would have a list inside.

"It's the names of the 1,220 Floridians who died in WWI," Michele Luthin said. She the Marketing Chairperson of the Memorial Park Association.

Her colleagues also noticed rust on the box which indicated water had gotten inside since it was buried in 1924.

"So they brought it down here to the lighthouse where we have a water logged conservation lab," Starr Cox said. She is the Director of Archeological Conservation at the Lighthouse Archeological Maritime Program.

It took quite a bit of work to open the box Monday, and sure enough, water started to drip out.

Once the box was open, the conservators saw a wad of wet paper inside. It was the list of names.

"The paper is rolled up. It's folded and on the very bottom, there are very fragile pieces," Titcomb explained.

The process took several hours Monday. Conservators even added water... which helps, even though you'd think it wouldn't.

"So if you add more water, you float the layers apart a bit," Ann Seibert explained. She is a Paper Conservator who is helping the Memorial Park Association.

Finally, the water soaked papers were tenderly removed and examined.

So what's the big deal about a list of names compiled in 1924? Since then, a researcher has compiled a list of nearly 400 more Floridians who died in WWI. Luthin says the association would like to compare the lists. She also adds that the old list may reveal information we don't know.

"The stories here helps brings these folks to life," Luthin said. "And saying their names again... there is something about it that is really moving."

The pages will be unrolled later, but a few names could be seen on them Monday. One of them was Virgil Perry.

"So Virgil," Luthin said aloud as she looked through the modern list of names. When she found his name, she said, "It's fitting I suppose," she paused, "because Virgil Perry is from Duval County."

© 2018 WTLV