Arlington police say that a fight between two students prompted the shooting.

ARLINGTON, Texas — This article will be continually updated as new information is released.

Four people were injured in an active shooting situation Wednesday morning at Timberview High School in Mansfield ISD, police said. The school has been given the "all clear," and students are in the process of being reunited with families.

What we know:

Police say that according to preliminary information, the suspect shot multiple people and immediately fled the scene

Four people were hurt, police said, three of those who were students. The fourth was an "older person" that may be a teacher, police said. Arlington police said some of the victims were undergoing surgery, though the extent of their injuries were not clear.

Students are being safely escorted on buses. Parents can pick them up at the Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts at 1110 W. Debbie Lane in Mansfield.

Police are investigating. It's unclear where the suspected shooter is or if that person has been located.

Police said they believe the suspect and another student got into a fight and it prompted the shooting, according to Arlington assistant police chief Kevin Kolbye.

Suspect identified

Police have identified a suspect as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins. Police say he may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY 6260.

Law enforcement agencies are continuing to search for Simpkins, who they believe to be the only shooter at this time. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Police are asking people to call 911 if they see him.

Police were seen in the neighborhood where Simpkins lives and the street was blocked off. There were US Marshals at the scene.

We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

Parents and students

No visitors are being permitted at this time at the school.

Timberview High School and Early College High School parents and guardians will be reunified with their students at the Center for Performing Arts at 1110 W. Debbie Lane, police said.

Officers will be at the scene and will process each student. Students are being bussed to that location.

Images: Police investigating active shooter situation at Timberview High School 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Inside the school became a huge forensic scene as investigators began processing evidence.

Minny Aceves, a parent who was texting her son from outside of Timberview HS spoke to WFAA.

"The teachers were being taken in, and they said two people are in surgery...I don't know. I don't know," Aceves said. "I just know my kid is in there and he's scared and they're in the dark. Police are going up and down."

Counseling services will be provided for students and parents at the arts center.

Arlington schools on lockout

Several Arlington schools, including Bowie High School, were placed on lockout while police continued to investigate the shooting at Timberview High School.

A lockout means that all exterior doors are locked from the inside. Here were the schools still on lockout at 11:30 a.m., according to an Arlington ISD news release:

Arlington Collegiate High School at Tarrant County College

Ashworth Elementary

Barnett Elementary

Beckham Elementary

Bebensee Elementary

Bowie High School

Bryant Elementary

Hale Elementary

Ousley Junior High

Pearcy STEM Academy

The district said all students and teachers in those schools were safe and that classes would continue as police investigated the scene at Timberview.

"Arlington ISD officials have offered their full support to the Mansfield ISD, including mutual aid from the Arlington ISD security teams, counselors, crisis communications or any other requests Mansfield ISD makes," the Arlington ISD release said.

Watch live coverage below:

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.



