Tim Obi's friends worry wording in Coast Guard's press release could get sensationalized

Holden Harris, who found Tim Obi's gear Tuesday, said he's concerned the wording in the Coast Guard's press release calling off the search could get sensationalized.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lifeguards from across the country held a moment of silence Wednesday at the South Atlantic Regional Lifeguard Competition in Jacksonville Beach to honor former Jacksonville Beach lifeguard Tim Obi.

On Tuesday, the Coast Guard called off the search for Obi, who went missing while spearfishing with friends. Obi was last seen five feet from the surface near Elton Bottom, about 40 miles offshore.

"It's a hard thing to see, but at the same time, it is good in a way. It gives you a really good sense of what happened," Holden Harris, who found Obi's gear Tuesday and was friends with Obi, said.

The Coast Guard said in its press release:

"The location and condition of the gear are consistent with a suspected encounter with a marine predator."

"All of his gear was together," Harris said.

Harris, a postdoctoral marine scientist at the University of Florida, said they found Obi's mask, BCD all buckled up, his speargun, empty stringer and one glove pretty close to the dive site.

His speargun's bands weren't loaded, and he had an unfired bullet in the powerhead, he said.

Obi's wetsuit was about 300 feet away, which "suggests that sharks and marine scavengers likely disposed of the body," Harris said.

He said finding all of this together suggests Obi "hit the bottom unconscious or already deceased." According to Harris, the evidence they found on the bottom of the ocean indicates Obi "never surfaced from the dive."

Harris said while the press release doesn't directly say this was a shark attack, he thinks the wording could be sensationalized.

"The way everything was altogether really isn't consistent with a potential shark attack," Harris said. "So, the way the Coast Guard worded their statement implies that the cause of death might have been a shark attack, and we certainly don't know what it was, but I could very strongly indicate that it wasn't the case."

"I think what happened, and what would be reasonable, is that sharks came later. What seems most likely to me is that there was some sort of medical emergency, and the way he hit the ground with everything intact, right in that same place means he was probably unconscious or deceased at that point," Harris continued.

Captain Mark Vlaun, Commander of Jacksonville's sector of the Coast Guard, said in a tweet Tuesday night:

"The USCG is not making any statement as to cause of death. The gear was found in such a way that provided conclusive evidence that there was no longer a reasonable change of a successful search. I sincerely apologize for any confusion.”

Harris said he saw Vlaun's tweet and reached out to the Coast Guard Wednesday. He said he hopes they'll clarify the statement further. Harris said Obi's family has the same worries he does.

“After the Coast Guard put their press release out they [Obi's family] immediately contacted me and were very worried that this was going to get sensationalized and have national press, news," Harris said. "The family is going through the worst tragedy that I can imagine and then to have that on top of it would be, I think, horrific and as a marine scientist and someone that was there I really don’t think that was the case [shark attack as the cause of death]."

Harris wrote on Facebook Wednesday:

"I will reiterate that I am so grateful to the enormous effort in time, resources, and expertise that the Coast Guard put into the search efforts. However, their press release is infuriating … I and the family are very worried about this. Personally, I feel that this is negligent communication on their part; they have a responsibility to carefully consider their words before they release them. Rumors of a “shark attack” could cause national media sensationalism (particularly during “Sharkweek”) and result in unnecessary stress on a family who is already enduring unimaginable tragedy.”

Harris also said the dive was "well-executed with a proper abundance of caution."

“Three experienced divers made the entire dive together," Harris said. "They completed their safety stop altogether, and then the other two divers got back on the boat expecting Timmy to be immediately behind them."

Harris said the boat captain followed proper protocols for a missing diver as well.

First Coast News reached out to the Coast Guard Wednesday and asked if they wanted to clarify the statement further. A spokesperson said they would get back to FCN.

Harris said Obi's family and friends are also incredibly grateful to all of the agencies and to the community for their help and support in the search.

"The effort that went into that was completely astounding. The Coast Guard and FWC and the professional rescuers searching by sky and sea day and night it was incredible and then on top of that the Jacksonville community of divers and boaters that just took their boats out and just searched grids offshore when we were out these days," he said. "Then the amount of support from people who didn't have boats that just wanted to help out, it's humbling and awe-inspiring to see this community come together to try to find an amazing person"