You can buy tickets to Broadway's 'Hamilton' playing in Jacksonville starting this Friday.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway.

The production, put on by the Florida State College of Jacksonville Artist Series, will play from March 17 to March 29, 2020 at the Times-Union Center.

Single tickets for the show will go on sale to the public Friday at 8 a.m. in person at the Times-Union Center located at 300 Water Street. You can also get tickets online starting at 10 a.m. Friday at fscjartistseries.org.

Tickets will not be available for purchase by phone.

There is a maximum purchase limit of four tickets per household/account for the production.

When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $59 to $179 with a select number of $349 premium seats available for all performances.

RELATED: SCAM ALERT | 3rd-party websites falsely claim to sell 'Hamilton' tickets

Performance Schedule: