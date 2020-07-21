Three years after motorcycle crash, Oakleaf man who was never expected to walk, talk again calls himself a 'modern-day miracle'

“My story represents never giving up hope. All things are possible when God is in it. I just would love to tell others to never give up." - Drew Kohn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — He was never supposed to walk again or talk again, but three years after a life-altering motorcycle accident, Drew Kohn continues to achieve what was thought to be impossible.

“Drew is a walking miracle. He is a modern-day miracle. For people who have cancer, Parkinson's, whatever it is that you have, don't give up,” his mother, Yolanda Osborne Kohn said.

When we started following Drew Kohn’s journey three years ago, he lay lifeless in a hospital bed.

It was a split second that changed everything. He was headed to the gym days before his 23rd birthday on his motorcycle when he was hit by a car. The force of impact so strong his helmet and shoe flew off.

“He was declared brain dead,” Yolanda Osborne Kohn recalled.

A traumatic brain injury, two punctured lungs, a broken shoulder and a crushed pelvis were just some of his injuries.

“He looked like death, smelled like death and responded like death,” his mother said.

After 244 days Drew Kohn woke up. His mother will never forget his first words.

“'I love you mom,'” she recalled. “It just made me feel like he was listening the whole time.”

Her faith kept her believing her son would recover. She has been by his side every step of the way and has kept all of his wheelchairs and braces as a reminder of just how far he has come over the past three years.

“He’s not supposed to be able to be a thinking person. He is not supposed to be able to count money, fill up the gas tank, go to the refrigerator and microwave his own food,” Yolanda Osborne Kohn said.

He's even biked 10 miles with his mother.

“I am a modern-day miracle,” Drew Kohn said.

Looking at her son she hopes his story will give others a sense of hope.

“I want them to feel that truly anything is possible,” Yolanda Osborne Kohn said.

Speaking through a special device when his voice is weak, Drew has this message to share.