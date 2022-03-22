Three UNF women report being raped at an off campus “frat house”

Newly released records show three UNF students reported being sexually assaulted by Mateo Borda Boyanovich at an off-campus fraternity house in 2020 and 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three female University of North Florida students reported being raped at a “frat house” or “fraternity party” by 21-year-old Mateo Borda Boyanovich, according to newly released police records.

Borda Boyanovich was arrested Friday in three alleged rape cases. He was previously arrested in February, after prosecutors say he made a social media post threatening a mass shooting at a fraternity event on the University Green.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges related to the alleged social media threat. He has not yet entered a plea in the recent arrests because he has not yet been formally charged. However, his attorney Curtis Falgatter tells First Coast News he will plead not guilty. “He is entirely innocent, and these are false allegations,” Falgatter said.

Police affidavits in the case show Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers interviewed two of the women in 2022, and one in 2021.

In the latter case, the alleged victim reported the incident, which she said occurred in August 2020, to UNF campus police in December 2020. She said she met Borda Boyanovich on the dating app Tinder, and that he picked her up from campus and took her to a “Frat House,” identified as the home in East Arlington he shared with other men.

The woman said she suffered injuries during the alleged assault, and that she didn’t initially report the incident because she was afraid, but did so later at the urging of friends.

A second alleged victim told JSO detectives she attended a fraternity party at the same address in September 2021. She said the pair met through Snapchat and that an initially consensual encounter became violent and nonconsensual. The following day, she told police, Borda Boyanovich asked to see her and she agreed, asking her friend to be there. According to the report, she says she asked him “why he sexually battered her. Mateo said he was drunk but that was not an excuse.”

The woman told police he acknowledged he did not wear a condom and purchased the Plan B pill for her.

The friend who was present told police that when the alleged victim described the incident to Borda Boyanovich, “he looked like he did not remember what he did.” A male friend also at the party told police he offered to drive the alleged victim woman “home because she was intoxicated, but she said she was going to go have sex with Mateo and she would call [him] later to pick her up."

The alleged victim denied saying that, according to police. She said she did not report the alleged rape when the incident occurred, but did so after he was arrested in February for the alleged mass threat.

A third alleged victim said she was sexually assaulted at the same fraternity party in September 2021. She said she did not report it at the time because she was scared, but decided to come forward “after hearing about other female students coming forward.” She said at the party, Borda Boyanovich “handed [her] a cup and told her not to forget it and not to put it down.” She said she later she experienced a “big blank period that she does not remember.” She said Borda Boyanovich sexually assaulted her later that night.

According to his attorney, Borda Boyanovich, who is from Peru, was suspended by UNF and lost his student visa following the February arrest. He was in ICE custody until Friday when he was transferred to the Duval County Jail.