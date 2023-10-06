Three schools on First Coast victims of threats on the same day

Three Creekside High School students were arrested Friday for creating a 'hit list.' On the same day, schools in Jacksonville and Middleburg received threats.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three different schools in different counties on the First Coast fell victim to safety threats Friday.

St. Johns County

In St. Johns County, three Creekside High School students ended up in police custody after making "credible" threats, the sheriff's office said.

Two 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy were arrested after making a "lethal hit list," according to police.

Police say the "hit list" was created for students the group wanted to kill. The arrested students formed "The United Boyopolis Socialist Republic," as a "Russian Communist Group," due to being bullied by other students, one of the boy's arrest report states. The sheriff's office says the three boys assumed a logo and established that they would place the logo on a patch to be worn as an identifying insignia. The sheriff's office also says that the boys created an application for potential group membership and actively sought to recruit members into their organization.

Duval County

In Duval, the River City Science Academy Mandarin received an "unverified" threat to the school Thursday.

They said students could attend school, but there were severe restrictions on items they could bring.

READ FULL STORY: Threat to River City Science Academy in Mandarin leads to restrictions, police on campus

Clay County High School

In Clay County, tips were submitted through the SaferWatch app saying a student was going to bring a gun to campus Friday.

The district said no weapons were found and there would be extra law enforcement on campus Friday.