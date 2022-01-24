Three hospitalized with burns, smoke inhalation after apartment fire in Jacksonville

JFRD says crews were able to rescue a victim trapped on the second story of the apartment.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been hospitalized, some with severe burns, after a fire on Jacksonville's Mid-Westside Monday evening, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD says the fire started sometime before 6:30 p.m. and that when crews arrived, they learned one person was trapped on the second floor.

"We had guys going in, in every different direction, different windows going up the second story to climb in to get to this person that was trapped inside," JFRD spokesman Captain Eric Proswimmer told First Coast News.

JFRD says it was eventually able to get the person trapped out safely. Two other people also suffered injuries during the fire.

"We've got victims with burns, we got victims with inhalation.... fortunately, the hospital is just two blocks away, so we got them treated very fast," he said.

Proswimmer said the home appears to be a total loss. The fire marshal has been requested to investigate.