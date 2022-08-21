Three injured after shooting, baseball bat attack on Jacksonville's Westside

The altercation happened in the 6700 block of Romana Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple people were injured in an altercation on Jacksonville's Westside on Saturday night.

Jacksonville police responded to a local hospital after a man in his late teens and a woman in her early 30's arrived with gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to another hospital around the same time to find a woman in her early 20's who was hit with a baseball bat.

Investigators determined the two incidents were related. The altercation happened in the 6700 block of Romana Boulevard. Officials believe multiple suspects began shooting and striking the victims before taking off in a vehicle.